What partners make at 3 of the largest St. Louis law firms

ST. LOUIS — Partners at three of the largest St. Louis law firms earn average compensation of more than half a million dollars a year, according to research by The American Lawyer.

At Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, the second largest law firm in St. Louis by lawyer count, the average compensation for all partners is $611,000 a year. At Polsinelli, the ninth largest firm in St. Louis, the average is $608,000, and at Husch Blackwell, the third largest in St. Louis, the average is $536,000.

Bryan Cave has 264 equity partners, 265 nonequity partners, and 1,370 total lawyers. The firm's average profit per lawyer was $161,000 in 2020.

Polsinelli has 161 equity partners, 367 nonequity partners, and 874 total lawyers. The average profit per lawyer was $203,000.

Husch Blackwell has 165 equity partners, 166 nonequity partners, and 670 total lawyers. Average profit per lawyer is $191,000.

The data is part of the research that The American Lawyer compiles for its Am Law 100 ranking, its annual list of the top 100 U.S. law firms based on revenue. Bryan Cave ranked 52nd on the Am Law 100, with 2020 revenue of $860.1 million. Polsinelli ranked 68th, with $618.3 million, and Husch ranked 95th, with $417.1 million. Bryan Cave's AM Law 100 ranking slipped four spots from last year; Polsinelli dropped one spot; and Husch Blackwell moved up five spots.

