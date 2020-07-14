Layoffs come to GM's Wentzville plant

GM said it is "working on a staffing plan that will allow us to return to three production shifts as soon as possible."

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors is temporarily ditching its third shift at its assembly plant in Wentzville, prompting layoffs, according to reports.

United Auto Workers Local 2250, which represents plant workers, said in a message that Wentzville will operate with two shifts beginning July 20.

"This will allow us to operate as efficiently as possible and accommodate team members who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 increases in our local communities," it quoted the vehicle-maker as saying.

GM, according to the message, will canvass third-shift workers, asking whether they'd prefer temporary layoffs or "to be considered for available work opportunities."

It also said it is "following multi-layered safety protocols that are working well to keep people safe."

"The same in-plant protocols can help keep people safe when not at work," it said. "We encourage everyone to follow them, especially social distancing and wearing masks when in groups."

GM said it is "working on a staffing plan that will allow us to return to three production shifts as soon as possible."

As of June, GM said it employed 4,148 people in Wentzville. A GM spokesman told the Detroit Free-Press that there are 1,250 workers per shift in Wentzville, where it makes trucks. The layoffs will delay GM's efforts to restock supplies of the usually hot-selling Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups, the spokesman said.

The Free-Press said it obtained a union communication Friday saying there were 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the plant, up from five on June 12.

