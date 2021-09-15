Lazy Tiger to bring back Halloween pop-up bar in the Central West End

The cocktail bar couldn't do Corpse Reviver last year because of the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Lazy Tiger, a cocktail bar located in the Central West End, will bring back its Corpse Reviver Halloween pop-up bar concept with a special haunted circus theme this October.

The pop-up bar experience will be open from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30 inside Lazy Tiger, at 210 N. Euclid Ave.

"Since we weren't able to do Corpse Reviver in person last year, we had an extra year to get super creative with the cocktails and make the experience even more entertaining," Tim Wiggins, co-founder of Lazy Tiger, said. "I naturally put a lot of creative energy into Halloween. The response to Corpse Reviver has been wild, and we are thrilled to have it back after last year's pandemic hiatus."

The pop-up bar will feature unique pink and white draping, a haunted circus-themed cocktail menu, custom-made glassware, a curated playlist, popcorn, and crazy clown scare performers on select days.

Beverage options include the corpse reviver #666 with People's Gin, falernum, blood orange, sparkling Lambrusco, lemon, and mint, as well as the Lust for the Juggler with Kentucky bourbon, Angostura bitters, campari, green chartreuse, lemon, coconut and ancho caramel drizzle. A boozy fruit punch, called the Creep in the Box, can serve four to six people and is offered in a jack-in-the-box — a 3D printed cocktail vessel designed by beverage director Daniel Wiggins.

Guests can make their 60-minute reservations for the pop-up bar via Resy Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are required and can be made for up to six guests.