Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton to reopen Oct. 1 after year-long, $20M upgrade

ST. LOUIS — Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton, located at 7730 Bonhomme Ave., is set to reopen Oct. 1, following a $20 million renovation.

The hotel, formerly the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel, closed in late 2019 to accommodate work on the upgrade after its 2018 acquisition by Denver-based Silverwest Hotels LLC.

Officials said Monday the hotel currently is taking reservations beginning Oct. 1. Fairfax, Virginia-based Crescent Hotels & Resorts manages the property.

The redone hotel features an open-air pool deck on the third floor; a new restaurant and bar concept, Cafe la Vie; and a fitness center with panoramic views. The hotel's 17,000 square feet of event space includes a dedicated conference level floor with breakout rooms and pre-meeting space; two ballrooms on the lobby level; and a boardroom on a guestroom floor that allows for exclusivity for attendees.

As the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel, it listed 259 rooms and 14 suites. Officials with the renovated hotel said its 268 rooms include 13 suites. Room furnishings show a mid-century modern influence, with accents of denim blue and Hermes orange, officials said. Amenities include Malin + Goetz personal care products, a personal coffee and espresso station by Italian maker illy, and 55-inch televisions.

Exterior work on the 17-story building was done to give it a "sleeker and more modern feel," officials said. That work included new windows throughout, façade updates and a redesigned porte cochere entry.

HOK, the project's architect, worked with Eaton Fine Art to curate artwork from over 50 local and nationally acclaimed artists for the hotel's public spaces and guest rooms. The artwork ranges from abstract prints integrating Clayton's Shaw Park’s map grid to photography of St. Louis architecture.

