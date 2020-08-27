Left Bank Books pivots to work-from-home after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store has stopped its contact-free curbside pickup services until Sept. 5, but will fill phone and online orders remotely

ST. LOUIS — Employees of Left Bank Books, the bookseller in the Central West End, have begun working from home this week after an employee tested positive over the weekend for the novel coronavirus.

The store, at 399 N. Euclid Ave., has stopped its contact-free curbside pickup services until Sept. 5, but will fill phone and online orders remotely, officials said in a release Tuesday. Left Bank also continues to offer local and mail delivery.

After an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Left Bank shut down its in-store operations early Saturday and remained closed Sunday to allow for the store to be professionally disinfected. Now all 14 employees are performing their duties remotely, including phone sales and customer service, with employees working alone in the store when they need to receive merchandise or make shipments, officials said.

Workers at Left Bank, which has been closed to customer traffic since late March, had been fulfilling orders from the store, with several employees working from home.

Co-owner Jarek Steele said in a newsletter to customers Tuesday that the staff wore masks 100% of the time in the store and practiced social distancing, with sneeze guards and hand sanitizer stations installed even though the store hadn't yet been open to customers. "Still, the virus found us," he said.

