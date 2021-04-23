The Legends Country Club in Eureka tees up renovation project

The project is expected to be completed in 2023

EUREKA, Mo. — The Legends Country Club in Eureka is teeing up a renovation project at its golf course.

The private club plans to begin construction this summer on a $1.4 million project that will include replacing and renovating all greens and bunkers on its 18-hole course. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Legends, which opened in 1989, includes 27 holes split between an 18-hole course and 9-hole course. The 18-hole course was designed by famed golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr., also the architect of Bellerive and Old Warson country clubs in the St. Louis region. The Legends is owned by the Legend Golf Partners LLC, which consists of a group of active members of the club who acquired it in 2013 from the Natoli family.

Upcoming renovations at the The Legends will involve expanding the golf course greens and seeding them with new bentgrass and renovating bunkers to add new drainage, sand and liners. The project will also include removing certain trees on the course and add new irrigation loops around all of the greens to “improve the ability to grow-in the greens,” the club said. Additionally, the work will involve rebuilding and expanding the club’s practice green and adding a new short game practice area that will include a 2,000-square-foot chipping green.

St. Louis-based golf architect Art Schaupeter has been tapped to lead the renovation project at the Legends.

“With the focus of our renovations to The Legends over the next two years concentrating on the greens, bunkers and practice amenities, our efforts will have a direct and positive impact on all golfers,” said Schaupeter.