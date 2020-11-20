St. Louis investment firm Lewis & Clark AgriFood expands portfolio with $7.7 million investment

Lewis & Clark AgriFood provided a $7.7 million senior secured debt commitment to Hortau Corp., which has developed an irrigation management system for crops

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based investment firm Lewis & Clark AgriFood has expanded its portfolio with the backing of an agtech firm.

Lewis & Clark AgriFood said Wednesday it has provided a $7.7 million senior secured debt commitment to Hortau Corp., which has developed an irrigation management system for crops. The financing is being provided from Lewis & Clark’s Rural Business Investment Co. (RBIC) fund.

Launched in 2019, Lewis & Clark AgriFood provides later-stage venture investments and growth capital to agriculture and food companies.

“Hortau is a technology and market leader in its niche,” said Tim Hassler, principal at Lewis & Clark AgriFood. “Water conservation efforts will continue to drive growth in smart irrigation technology, and our credit facility will help Hortau benefit from this industry growth.”