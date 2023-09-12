Local chef named one of Food & Wine's 'Best New Chefs'

Pursley owns Menya Rui, located at 3453 Hampton Ave., which he opened in April of last year . Menya, which translates to "noodle shop" in Japanese, serves six varieties of ramen in three different styles.

“It became crystal clear as I ate my way through 23 cities around the country that the most interesting restaurants were not just the ones focused on cooking the most delicious food, but the ones with a larger mission in mind — something each member of this year’s class of Best New Chefs embodies,” Food & Wine Restaurant Editor Khushbu Shah said.