Business Journal

Local chef named one of Food & Wine's 'Best New Chefs'

Menya, which translates to "noodle shop" in Japanese, serves six varieties of ramen in three different styles.
Credit: SLBJ
Menya Rui, the noodle shop owned and run by Steven Pursley, opened its doors on April 21 at 3453 Hampton Ave. in Lindenwood Park. Photo by Menya Rui.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis chef Steven Pursley has been named among Food & Wine’s 10 Best New Chefs in America for 2023.

Pursley owns Menya Rui, located at 3453 Hampton Ave., which he opened in April of last year. Menya, which translates to "noodle shop" in Japanese, serves six varieties of ramen in three different styles.

“It became crystal clear as I ate my way through 23 cities around the country that the most interesting restaurants were not just the ones focused on cooking the most delicious food, but the ones with a larger mission in mind — something each member of this year’s class of Best New Chefs embodies,” Food & Wine Restaurant Editor Khushbu Shah said.

