ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based fast food chain Lion’s Choice, known for its roast beef sandwiches, is adding more locations in addition to a companywide remodeling plan. It also announced the company would close a location this year.

The expansion plan includes multiple new restaurants in Kansas City and one in Edwardsville, according to a release, though exact locations haven’t been selected. Lion’s Choice opened five restaurants in 2018, including in the Cortex district, O’Fallon, Illinois, and two in Kansas City.

The remodeling plan will begin at the company’s Brentwood location, which will temporarily close Feb. 24 and reopen by early April. To accommodate the closure, Lion’s Choice will have its food truck operating in the nearby Home Depot parking lot during lunch for seven days a week.

Renovations will include digital menu boards and online ordering in addition to new signage and aesthetic touches. No costs were disclosed on the plan, which will include eight restaurants this year.

For more information, click here.