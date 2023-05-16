Lion's Choice to close St. Louis store in 'oversaturated' area

“Sometimes you get a branch in there that’s crowding out other branches and keeping them from being as fruitful as they possibly can," the chief executive explained.

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Lion’s Choice at the end of business Friday will shutter its brick-and-mortar restaurant at 9621 Manchester Road in Rock Hill.

“It’s like pruning a tree,” Chief Executive Fred Burmer said. “Sometimes you get a branch in there that’s crowding out other branches and keeping them from being as fruitful as they possibly can.”

That’s the case with the Rock Hill restaurant, he continued, as it’s located within a three-mile radius of two other locations at 1605 South Hanley Road in Brentwood and 11913 Manchester Road in Des Peres.

Burmer, who assumed the top role at the St. Louis-based fast-food restaurant chain last month, said the area was oversaturated, and that — while none were under-performing — the three stores struggled to reach their full potential.

Lion’s Choice was founded in St. Louis in 1967 and has 30 locations throughout Missouri, as well as the western Illinois and Kansas City areas.

