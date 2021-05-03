Liquor retailer Randall's opens fifth location, in The Hill neighborhood

The location had a soft opening Oct. 8 and will hold a grand opening Friday through Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Family owned Randalll's Wines & Spirits, the St. Louis-based retailer, has opened its fifth location, in The Hill neighborhood.

The location, at 4925 Southwest Ave., had a soft opening Oct. 8 and will hold a grand opening Friday through Sunday.

The new Randall’s store will offer samples of premium wine, spirits and beer throughout the weekend. Randall’s on Friday will release its newest single-barrel selection of Old Forester Barrel Proof Bourbon, and prize whiskies will be released onto shelves throughout the weekend, officials said.

On Saturday, Stray Rescue will bring pets available for adoption, and a Budweiser Clydesdale will make an appearance.

“It’s finally here,” Randall's President Todd Randall said in a press release announcing the grand opening. “We opened the doors quietly about a week ago, and the feedback from customers has been extremely positive. Honestly, the support we get from this city... to hear how much people love Randall’s, it’s almost overwhelming. Every day, I’m proud to be a part of the business my father built. It’s a beautiful store, and we couldn’t have picked a better location. It just doesn’t get more iconically St. Louis than being on The Hill!"

The new Randall's is on the site of a former Walgreen's store at Southwest and Kingshighway Boulevard that had been vacant for years. Randall told the Business Journal in May that he was able to strike a deal late last year to buy the property from a Colorado company, Villanova Group. A purchase price wasn't disclosed, but the government appraised the property at $1.5 million in 2020.