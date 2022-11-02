Cigar lounge at The District in Chesterfield is relocating to larger storefront

The new space is being designed with customers in mind, with an expanded cigar selection, full bar and live music.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — LIT Cigar Lounge last week announced it will be relocating to a larger space within The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield.

“I had always told my wife, ‘I want to open this little cigar shop,’” Bryan Snyder, who owns the establishment with his wife Dana, said. “It grew a lot faster than I think either of us anticipated that it would.”

Currently located in a portion of what used to be the outlet mall’s food court, the cigar lounge’s new location will expand its footprint to 5,000 square feet from the current 1,650 when it opens early next year.

The business opened in its current, temporary location in October 2019.

Construction on the new location — a full gut job — began in late September in what was formerly the Coach New York outlet, Snyder said. The highway-facing storefront is located between The Hub, the complex’s centerpiece that's currently under construction, and Main Event, a family entertainment center offering bowling, laser tag and games.

Renovations and designs for LIT Cigar Lounge are being handled by RPA Construction Services, a St. Louis-based general contractor, and Chiodini Architects, a Brentwood-based architect and interior design firm.

The total cost of renovations is expected to be around $1 million, Snyder said, with an undisclosed portion being self-financed and the rest through St. Louis Bank.

Twenty-five percent of the budget is going toward the location’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, he said. A dedicated outdoor air system, or DOAS system, will supply cooled, dehumidified outside air during the summer and heated air in the winter, with the aim of preventing recycled air in the cigar lounge.

The new space is being designed with customers in mind, he said. Once completed, the open-concept venue will feature an expanded cigar selection, full bar and live music, and it will be available to rent for private events of up to 100 people.

