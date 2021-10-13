St. Louis-area restaurant lands on New York Times' 'America's Favorite Restaurants' list

Little Fox opened its doors in December 2019, just a few months before it had to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The New York Times set out to find the "most vibrant and delicious restaurants" around the country this year for its "America's Favorite Restaurants" list, and that list includes St. Louis' very own Little Fox.

Little Fox, located at 2800 Shenandoah Ave. in Fox Park, opened its doors in December 2019, just a few months before it had to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year later, Little Fox reopened for indoor dining.

"The happiness of several generations of urban-dwelling Americans rests in part on easy access to a corner bistro that punches above its weight," Brett Anderson, a contributor to the New York Times food desk, said. "That is, a place like Little Fox, where the St. Louis native Craig Rivard makes Italian-ish dishes that leave you convinced he's making wise choices with the best ingredients he can find."

Rivard opened the restaurant with his wife, Mowgli Rivard, after their experiences working in New York and traveling through Europe. Little Fox took over the space previously occupied by The Purple Martin, which closed its doors in December 2019.

"Craig and I are so excited to be on this NYT list," Mowgli Rivard told the Business Journal in an email. "We both have been reading the weekly NYT food section for as long as we can remember, so to be included means so much to us."