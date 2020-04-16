ST. LOUIS — LMI Aerospace is furloughing 140 employees across two locations in St. Charles County in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Charles-based business, owned by Belgium-based Sonaca Group, is a supplier of components and engineering services to the commercial, business and military aerospace markets. It makes aluminum parts used on planes' fuselages and wings.

It said in notices to the state that effective Monday, it would furlough 88 employees at 411 Fountain Lakes Blvd., and 52 employees at 3030 N. Highway 94. Affected workers include engineers, machinists and fabricators.

The company said the moves, expected to be temporary, were "as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant, unforeseeable, and rapid downturn in the U.S. economy and related consequences..." It said the facilities will "not be completely shut down."

LMI has 18 locations, according to its website, including four in Missouri.

