LMI Aerospace furloughing 60

ST CHARLES, Mo. — LMI Aerospace is furloughing 60 employees at its facility at 3030 N. Highway 94 in St. Charles.

Mechanics, fabricators and engineers are affected, among others, it told the state Tuesday.

The St. Charles-based business, owned by Belgium-based Sonaca Group, is a supplier of components and engineering services to the commercial, business and military aerospace markets. It makes aluminum parts used on planes' fuselages and wings.

It cited the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for the furloughs, and said the affected facility will operate with a minimal staff from June 22 to July 24 "to ensure that essential operations can continue."

The company in April furloughed 140 employees across two locations in St. Charles County, including the one cited Tuesday.