x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

St. Louis Character: How local artist Jason Spencer makes a living creating monsters

Now, as a full-time artist under the name Killer Napkins, he's "creating everything he loved as a kid." His medium: everything.
Credit: MICHAEL THOMAS, St. Louis Business Journal
Jason Spencer of Killer Napkins pictured in his studio.

ST. LOUIS — Jason Spencer grew up in St. Louis reading comic books about monsters.

Now, as a full-time artist under the name Killer Napkins, he's "creating everything he loved as a kid." His medium: everything. 

Describe your current role as an artist. Currently, I’ve been working as a full time freelance artist in many different disciplines, but (art is) something that I've always done since starting back in community college. Up until 2017, I worked a full time concrete construction job, but during that entire time, I was working as an artist on the side, mostly doing freelance illustration and design.

Did you know you wanted to be an artist growing up? Oh, yeah, definitely. Growing up, I was always drawing my favorite comics and cartoons. You know, I was all about the Spawn comic books and watching my crazy stuff like Ren and Stimpy. In middle school, I realized in my free time how much I actually loved drawing. I feel like high school was when I was like, ‘This is what I want to go to school for.’ So, I was really just pursuing every art class that I could. I really wanted to get into the video game industry and do conceptual design and create monsters or robots or whatever. Basically, what I'm doing now is creating everything I loved as a kid.

Read the full interview on the St. Louis Business Journal website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hyundai, Kia thefts worse than ever in St. Louis

Before You Leave, Check This Out