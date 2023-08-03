St. Louis Character: How local artist Jason Spencer makes a living creating monsters

Describe your current role as an artist. Currently, I’ve been working as a full time freelance artist in many different disciplines, but (art is) something that I've always done since starting back in community college. Up until 2017, I worked a full time concrete construction job, but during that entire time, I was working as an artist on the side, mostly doing freelance illustration and design.

Did you know you wanted to be an artist growing up? Oh, yeah, definitely. Growing up, I was always drawing my favorite comics and cartoons. You know, I was all about the Spawn comic books and watching my crazy stuff like Ren and Stimpy. In middle school, I realized in my free time how much I actually loved drawing. I feel like high school was when I was like, ‘This is what I want to go to school for.’ So, I was really just pursuing every art class that I could. I really wanted to get into the video game industry and do conceptual design and create monsters or robots or whatever. Basically, what I'm doing now is creating everything I loved as a kid.