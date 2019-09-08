roadway Restaurant Group, the St. Louis-based Burger King franchisee that owns 56 restaurants in Missouri and southern Illinois, will add seven new locations in Missouri, including five in the St. Louis area.

Michael Adams, vice president of operations, said the first new location, to open later this month, will be at Chippewa Street and Gravois Avenue. Other new restaurants in the St. Louis area will be located in Union, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Hazelwood, and Hanley and Natural Bridge roads.

The other two new Missouri locations will be in St. Robert and in Jefferson City.

Steak 'n Shake store closures more than double - St. Louis Business Journal Steak 'n Shake revealed this month that it has temporarily closed 103 restaurants as of June 30, up from the 44 temporary closures it reported in May.

“We have a broker who will target certain areas or properties for us,” Adams said. “Those areas either don’t have a Burger King or some of our competitors are doing well there. The other piece is picking different parts of the city — the Gravois area and Bellefontaine haven’t had a restaurant in a while, so we want to go into those communities and employ locals.”

Broadway Restaurant Group currently employs a total of 1,500 people at its 56 restaurants. It’s looking to hire a minimum of 40 to 45 people per restaurant for its future endeavors, Adams said. Those interested can apply here.