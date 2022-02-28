Local coffee shop expands with new cafe inside Schnucks store

The coffee shop offers espresso shots, lattes, drip coffee, egg wraps, smoothies, and more at its new location.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. is expanding its presence in the St. Louis region with a new cafe that opened inside the Webster Groves Schnuck Markets store.

The coffee shop replaces a former Jamba Juice space and occupies 788 square feet. Northwest Coffee will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the grocery store.

"Northwest Coffee Roasting Company exudes the high-quality local products that we are proud to bring to Schnucks shoppers," Isabella Lombardo, manager of strategic partnerships and strategic planning at Schnucks, said in a statement. "We're honored to welcome Northwest Coffee into our stores as we work to bring our customers more local products and introduce to them suppliers that are reflective of the diverse communities we serve."

In addition to the new cafe, Schnucks shoppers will find five varieties of Northwest Coffee's gourmet coffee on shelves at select stores in the region later this spring. Northwest Coffee, owned by Jason Wilson, also operates a coffee shop in the Central West End at 4251 Laclede Ave.

"We're excited to introduce our artisan coffee to the area and continue to inspire people to 'control the narrative' — a phrase customers will notice on our product packaging," Wilson said in a statement.

Northwest Coffee offers espresso shots, lattes, drip coffee, egg wraps, smoothies, and more at its new location.

The move is the latest effort by St. Louis-based Schnucks to incorporate local retailers into its grocery stores.

