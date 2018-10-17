Jetsetter Magazine set out to find the 20 best comfort foods in the U.S. and landed on one particular St. Louis restaurant when it comes to toasted ravioli. That restaurant is Charlie Gitto's, located at 5226 Shaw Ave., on the Hill.

"Like Post-It notes and Penicillin, St. Louis' signature comfort food is the result of a happy accident," the author said. "The most popular origin story involves a harried line cook at Charlie Gitto's, an Italian-American restaurant, who mistakenly dropped hand-made pasta into oil instead of water."

The author also mentions Trattoria Marcella, located at 3600 Watson Road, as a spot that offers critically acclaimed toasted ravioli.

Other comfort food items featured on Jetsetter's list include chicken pot pie, mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs. Read about the other foods and restaurants here.

