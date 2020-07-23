Logan University to provide land for new Chesterfield park

The 4-acre parcel of land, which the university is providing at no cost, is near the south campus entrance along Schoettler Road

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Logan University is partnering with the city of Chesterfield and Chesterfield Parks & Recreation to provide a parcel of land on Logan's campus for a new park.

The 4-acre parcel of land, which the university is providing at no cost, is near the south campus entrance along Schoettler Road and will be developed and maintained by Chesterfield Parks & Recreation.

"Developing a park in Ward 3 of Chesterfield is something that was in our new Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which was just completed in 2019, and has been much desired by the residents of our city," Thomas McCarthy, director of parks, recreation and arts for Chesterfield, said in a statement. "The fact that Logan stepped up to the plate to help the community fulfill this dream is extremely exciting and we are thrilled to work with them."

The park will be called Logan Park and will include a small playground with a rubberized surface and multiple structures. Two multi-use courts for pickle ball and a small pavilion with restroom facilities also will be available. On-site parking also will be available at the park.

Chesterfield Parks & Recreation is currently seeking a grant from St. Louis County Municipal Park Grants Commission to cover a portion of the cost for the park, which will be built in phases.

Click here for the full story.

A St. Louis-area university is providing a parcel of land for a new park to be built in Chesterfield.​ https://t.co/xKZEnh27Td — STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) July 23, 2020