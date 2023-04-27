Former London Team Room space to become The Headless Bat, a new restaurant featuring heavy metal, pizza

Giordano said the idea came to him amid pandemic lockdowns, where he envisioned a “hip” pizza carryout spot where visitors could listen to music.

ST. LOUIS — The former home of The London Tea Room is getting a new, heavy metal tenant.

Located at 3128 Morgan Ford Road in Tower Grove South, The Headless Bat plans to open in late summer as a bar and pizzeria offering guests a “lowbrow, upscale experience,” owner Rick Giordano said.

Giordano said the idea came to him amid pandemic lockdowns, where he envisioned a “hip” pizza carryout spot where visitors could listen to music.

The idea stuck with him for a few years and evolved into more of a restaurant. The Headless Bat will pair high-quality pizza and bar drinks with “cool” and “crazy” decorations and heavy metal music. (But the music won’t be played loud enough to disrupt conversation, he assured.)