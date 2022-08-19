London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown

The owner said its new space, near the under-construction Major League Soccer stadium, would have two floors with three rooms, a patio and a balcony.

ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West.

The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.

James said in a statement that its new space, near the under-construction Major League Soccer stadium, would have two floors with three rooms, a patio and a balcony.

London Tea Room's main dining room will be able to seat up to 66 guests for afternoon tea, "and we'll accommodate walk-ins for when you want to enjoy afternoon tea on a whim," James said. "Our afternoon tea menu will be expanded, and you’ll be able to select your food in addition to your tea."

At the same time, London Tea Room's cafe business, located in the front of its current south St. Louis location, will close Sept. 4.

Hyde Management LLC, whose organizer is Ahmad Salamah, owns the Locust property, which previously housed a Jim Edmonds restaurant called The Precinct. Circa Properties says the three-story, 21,000-square-foot brick building is for sale for $2.8 million.