UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hampered by cold weather and a shortened schedule, the Loop Trolley is generating roughly one-fourth of the fare revenue officials previously estimated it would need.

In four months of operation, the 2.2-mile streetcar system sold 4,259 tickets, generating fare revenue of $8,148, according to figures the Loop Trolley Co. provided.

The Loop Trolley Co.'s executive director, Kevin Barbeau, said earlier this month that ridership has been "certainly lower than we'd hoped for," but the exact figures weren't disclosed then.

Barbeau has declined to say how much the trolley needs from fares, which cost $2 for two hours and $5 for a day. But trolley officials in 2016 estimated the system, which cost more than $51 million to build, would have an annual budget of at least $1.64 million, with $100,000 needed from fares, or some $8,333 in revenue a month.

