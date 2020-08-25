Lulu's Local Eatery under new ownership

"Lulu’s Local Eatery, no matter ownership, will always practice good ethics and value, and giving back to the community."

ST. LOUIS — Lulu's Local Eatery, a South Grand restaurant known for its vegetarian and vegan menu options, is under new ownership, according to a Facebook posting Sunday.

Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robert Tucker, who had opened the restaurant at 3201 S. Grand Blvd. in 2014 after starting out with a food truck in 2012, had suspended service at the restaurant March 22 after operating for several weeks with curbside pickup and delivery following the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Loomis and Tucker announced in June that they were seeking a buyer for the business. "For personal health reasons, we have decided we need to move onto the next chapter in our lives," they said June 22 in a Facebook post.

"Lulu's Local Eatery is now under a brand new ownership," a posting Sunday morning on the restaurant's Facebook page stated. The new owners, who weren't identified, said in the posting that they would retain its menu "plus a few of our delicious new additions."

"We promise to continue the legacy of Lulu and Robbie," the posting continued. "We admire their core belief of sustainability and humanitarian efforts. Lulu’s Local Eatery, no matter ownership, will always practice good ethics and value, and giving back to the community."

The new owners didn't indicate a reopening date, but ended their Facebook posting with "We hope to see you all soon!"