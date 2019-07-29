Mac's Local Eats will close its popular burger counter located inside Tamm Avenue Bar at 1225 Tamm Ave. to focus on a new endeavor, according to Feast Magazine.

The burger joint's walk-up window inside the bar will close Aug. 31. Owner Chris McKenzie said his Mac's Local Buys, the retail store located next door to Tamm Avenue Bar, also will close.

But McKenzie has plans to open a new location of Mac's Local Eats inside the new Bluewood Brewing later this summer at 1821 Cherokee St., as previously reported by Feast.

"Mac's Local Eats/Mac's Local Buys and Tamm have decided it's in the best interest of all parties to move forward in different directions," McKenzie told Feast.

The new location of Mac's will continue to serve a similar menu to the original spot, including the popular smashed burgers made with high-quality local beef. McKenzie also will continue serving his Rip Fries, dusted in Red Hot Riplets seasoning.