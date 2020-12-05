Macy's reopens first St. Louis area store

"Our business model was not built to sustain the full closure of our stores for an extended period of time, so we're pulling every lever to keep the business stable"

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Macy's in St. Peters has reopened, the retailer's first location in the region to do so.

The store, located at Mid Rivers Mall, is offering curbside pickup, and touts other safety measures, including Plexiglas shields at check-out counters, masked employees and hand sanitizer.

Other Macy's locations in the area, at the Saint Louis Galleria, South County Center, St. Clair Square, West County Center and Chesterfield Mall, remain closed to customers after temporarily closing due to local stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

St. Charles County reopened last week in line with the state of Missouri. The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County are planning gradual reopenings starting May 18, while Illinois is under a stay-at-home order through May.

The Cincinnati Business Courier reported that Macy's would reopen 118 stores this month.

"Our business model was not built to sustain the full closure of our stores for an extended period of time, so we're pulling every lever to keep the business stable and preserve cash while our stores are closed," CEO Jeff Gennette said.