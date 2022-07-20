Macy's to close an area store, open small-format location

A Macy's spokeswoman said the location would total 31,000 square feet, much smaller than mall locations ranging from 150,000 to 250,000 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it will open a small-format store in the Chesterfield Commons shopping center this fall and close its Chesterfield Mall location, part of an "off-mall" push from the New York City retailer.

A Macy's spokeswoman said the location would total 31,000 square feet, much smaller than mall locations ranging from 150,000 to 250,000 square feet.

"Market by Macy's will offer customers an immersive shopping experience that celebrates discovery and convenience," she said. "Customers will be able to shop the 'Trend Pavilion,' which highlights a constant flow of fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise throughout the season that will inspire them to own their style."

Macy's didn't name an address and wouldn't say what it's investing in the location, but Chesterfield Commons is located along THF Boulevard, near Interstate 64's exit at North Outer 40 Road. The shopping center, owned by an entity tied to developer Michael Staenberg of The Staenberg Group, is anchored by Walmart, Sam's Club, Lowe's and Best Buy, marketing materials say.

Meanwhile, the Chesterfield Mall location will close, it said, part of "Macy's ongoing assessment of its store portfolio.

Staenberg Group, the Overland-based developer that purchased the mall in 2020, is finalizing plans for its $1 billion overhaul of the site as the planned mixed-use community Downtown Chesterfield, which could eventually feature apartments, condominiums, office, retail and other amenities, all built over 10 years. The project requires zoning approval but could begin construction as soon as spring 2024.