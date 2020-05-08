Brentwood restaurant to reopen after employees test negative for COVID-19

"Now, we can resume our safety standards and get back to serving the people we love with the food that we love"

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A popular Brentwood restaurant serving Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine will reopen Wednesday after employees tested negative for COVID-19.

Last week, Mai Lee Owner Qui Tran said the restaurant would close after an employee was externally exposed to the coronavirus. In a social media post Tuesday, the restaurant said it had every employee tested to ensure safety.

“While we felt confident that the exposed employee was not in contact with other staff, we decided the best and only course of action was to have everyone checked,” the post read. “Now, we can resume our safety standards and get back to serving the people we love with the food that we love.”

Mai Lee will return to regular hours and service Wednesday, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the closure, restaurant officials said Mai Lee would undergo an additional deep cleaning and all of its safety protocols and strategies would be evaluated.

Tran, who began working at Mai Lee with his mom when he was 8 years old, took over ownership of the restaurant from her and added Nudo House, a fast-casual Asian fusion restaurant, in Creve Coeur in 2017. He opened a second location of Nudo House in University City in late 2019.