ST. LOUIS — Tyson Foods Inc. is investing $27 million to upgrade its Landshire Inc. plant in Caseyville, Illinois, in a move that will create 100 new jobs, the company confirmed to the Business Journal.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based food conglomerate (NYSE: TSN) will add three new lines that will annually produce approximately 16 million pounds of product. Tyson said it expects the new lines to be operational by March, a spokesman told the Business Journal.

The Caseyville plant, known locally as the Landshire Sandwich assembly plant, makes a variety of pre-packaged sandwiches and related bread products.

It's not clear how many workers are employed at the facility, located at 12 Tucker Drive. It employed about 200 people in 2015 when it was part of St. Louis-based Landshire Inc.

