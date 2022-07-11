St. Louis sausage maker closes, citing 'skyrocketing raw material costs'

Facebook posts from owner Pete Manzo said the company had provided "family recipe products" for more than 50 years.

ST. LOUIS — Manzo's Sausage Kitchen, the Southampton sausage maker at 5348 Devonshire Ave., has closed, citing rising costs.

Social media posts from the business's owner, Pete Manzo, said the decision came "due to skyrocketing raw material costs, increased operating costs and the labor outlook in general..."

They said Manzo's had provided "family recipe products" for more than 50 years.

A 2015 story in Sauce Magazine said Manzo's, which focused on a traditional salsiccia, sold an average of 4,000 pounds a month.

Manzo declined to comment.

An entity tied to Manzo owns 5346-5348 Devonshire, according to city and state records. He's asking $25 per square foot for a triple-net lease of the former Manzo's space, according to marketing materials, which call the 1,008-square-foot space a "great opportunity for small office, retail, food production or takeout restaurant."

