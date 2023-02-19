Maplewood restaurant shutters 'for good' just months after reopening

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Deer Creek Bar & Grill in Maplewood closed abruptly this week, after having only been reopened several months following a rebuild needed after damage from last summer's flooding.
In a Facebook posting Wednesday evening, the restaurant said it's permanently closing, but didn't give specifics on why.
The post reads:
The restaurant had taken over the space in September 2021, only to experience heavy damage in flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, 2022. Deer Creek Bar & Grill reopened Oct. 17 after replacing carpeting, wiring and equipment damaged in the floods.
Click here to read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.