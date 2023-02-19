Maplewood restaurant shutters 'for good' just months after reopening

The restaurant said in a Facebook post it's permanently closing, but didn't give specifics on why.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Deer Creek Bar & Grill in Maplewood closed abruptly this week, after having only been reopened several months following a rebuild needed after damage from last summer's flooding.

In a Facebook posting Wednesday evening, the restaurant said it's permanently closing, but didn't give specifics on why.

The post reads:

The restaurant had taken over the space in September 2021, only to experience heavy damage in flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, 2022. Deer Creek Bar & Grill reopened Oct. 17 after replacing carpeting, wiring and equipment damaged in the floods.

