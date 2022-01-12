St. Louis-based appliance parts distributor enters $10B pool market with acquisition

The company said it has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Great Plains Supply Inc. and its affiliate Pool and Spa Products.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Marcone, a Creve Coeur-based distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment, said it's entering the $10 billion pool and spa distribution market with an acquisition.

The company said it has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Great Plains Supply Inc. and its affiliate Pool and Spa Products, based in Houston, which distribute pool and spa equipment and parts in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, respectively. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Marcone, which says it has the nation's largest inventory of original replacement parts for household appliances, is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung and L-G. In recent years, it has expanded beyond replacement parts, recently adding distribution of commercial kitchen repair components. Marcone also supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment through its suburban Chicago-based Munch's Supply unit, which it acquired earlier this year, and it supplies repair parts to plumbers through its Professional Plumbing Group.

The company said in a recent press release that as it focuses on becoming a "hub to the home" for parts and services, it focuses on partnering with family- and customer-service-focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

Marcone said its acquisition of Great Plains Supply/Pool and Spa Products represents its entry into the $10 billion pool and spa distribution space.

"This acquisition marks our first partnership in the growing pool and spa equipment and parts space," Marcone CEO Jim Souers said in a statement. "We are excited about the growth and expansion opportunities this acquisition will allow as we look to partner with additional best-in-class pool and spa distribution companies, as well as leveraging our national distribution network to grow organically."

Great Plains Supply, founded by Steve Reiff in 1984, bought a majority interest in Pool and Spa Products in 1992 from Jay Patterson, who founded the business in 1986, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. Great Plains Supply has 20 employees, including 13 in the Kansas City area, according to the publication.

Prior to its acquisition by Marcone, Great Plains was majority owned by Reiff's daughter, President Susan Reiff Ahn, and Jay Patterson's son, Blake Patterson, owned a minority stake in Pool and Spa Products where he was president. Ahn and Blake Patterson will remain with the company, according to the publication.

