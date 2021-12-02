Michigan marijuana producer and retailer opens St. Louis production facility

C3 Industries plans to open the facility in south St. Louis this month

ST. LOUIS — C3 Industries, a multistate cannabis company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said Wednesday it plans to start operating a new manufacturing plant in south St. Louis this month.

C3's new production facility is at 1630 Macklind Ave. in The Hill neighborhood, a former branch of New York-based General Insulation Co., a wholesale insulation distributor. The building is owned by H&F Properties, an entity organized by Robert Flynn III of Clayton, according to city and state records.

C3 has a 10-year lease for the space, and development costs were about $2.5 million, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal. A general manager hasn't yet been named for the local facility, which will employ about 20 and is currently hiring, she said.

The company produces cannabis products under its Cloud Cover Cannabis brand and operates a retail network of High Profile stores. The state of Missouri awarded C3 one medical marijuana manufacturing license and five retail licenses. C3 has opened all five of its Missouri-licensed High Profile stores: most recently in Sunset Hills, as well as earlier in St. Charles, St. Robert, Cape Girardea, and Columbia, Missouri.

C3 also said Wednesday that it has inked an exclusive licensing deal with Oakland, California-based Kiva Confections, a producer of cannabis edibles, to bring Kiva's premium edibles brands to the Missouri market. Subject to regulatory approvals, C3 will produce Kiva's full line: Lost Farm gummies, Camino gummies, Petra mints, Terra chocolate bites and Kiva Bars.

Initially, C3's St. Louis manufacturing facility will produce concentrates and cartridges under C3's Galactic Meds brand, with sales expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The company said it expects to launch the Kiva line in the second or third quarter next year. Then in late 2022, the St. Louis facility will also produce C3's Cloud Cover Cannabis line of concentrates, cartridges and pre-rolls.

Products manufactured in the St. Louis plant will supply dispensary locations across Missouri, including C3's five High Profile shops in the state, officials said.