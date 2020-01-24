ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released its list of 192 approved medical marijuana dispensary facilities, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area.

The total is broken down by congressional district, with 24 facilities approved for each district. Missouri has eight congressional districts, three of which touch the St. Louis region.

“Dispensary facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the user account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the primary contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application,” the DHSS said in a release.

A full list of approved applicants in the St. Louis region is below:

VMO-Ops Inc., 3420 Iowa Ave., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 6036 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

GF Wellness S. Grand LLC, 3737 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

COMO HEALTH LLC, 11088 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant

FP4-Broadway LLC, 8542 N. Broadway, St. Louis

Agri-Genesis LLC, 6407 Michigan Ave., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 2734 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis

FP2-Natural Bridge LLC, 4451 Brown Rd., Berkeley

Heya St. Ann Retail II LLC, 10417 Saint Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann

TCAppliCO LLC, 3230 Parker Rd., Florissant

V3 Mo Vending 2 LLC, 7766 N. Lindberg Blvd., Hazelwood

COMO HEALTH LLC, 5501 Chippewa St., St. Louis

6662 Delmar SL LLC, 6662 Delmar Blvd., Suite A, University City

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 1315 Cherokee St., St. Louis

GF Wellness Franz Park LLC, 6660 Manchester Ave., St. Louis

Holistic Missouri LLC, 20 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis

Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 5870 Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis

VMO-Ops Inc., 2001 Olive St., St. Louis

Occidental Group Inc., 7555 Olive Blvd., University City

FP1-S Florissant LLC, 517 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson

Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 2732 Cherokee St., St. Louis

Approved Robust Missouri Dispensary 3 LLC, 444 Howdershell Rd., Florissant

Jais LLC, 10812 Saint Charles Rock Rd, St. Ann

Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 1463 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis

BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO LLC, Phoenix Parkway & Technology Drive, O'Fallon

Nirvana Bliss V LLC, 15396-15398 Manchester Rd., Ellisville

TC AppliCo LLC, 3739 S. Lindberg Blvd., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 16075 Manchester Rd., Ellisville

Nirvana Bliss II LLC, 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin

TC AppliCo LLC, 453 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur

TC AppliCo LLC, 76 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Eureka

JG Missouri LLC, 2093 Smizer Station Rd., Valley Park

Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 15654 Manchester Rd., Ellisville

Captiva Healing LLC, 9933 Watson Rd., St. Louis

Nature's Med MO LLC, 234 Kingston Dr., St. Louis

GF Wellness St. Peters LLC, 3004 S. Saint Peters Parkway, St. Peters

QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Dr., St. Charles

QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, 10425 Watson Rd., St. Louis

New Growth Horizon LLC, 7417 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

JG Missouri LLC, 914 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton

V3 MO Vending 7 LLC, 11062 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur

Organic Remedies MO Inc., 354 Skinker Lane, Fenton

COMO HEALTH LLC, 839 Meramec Station Rd., Valley Park

VG S. Lindbergh LLC, 5511 S. Lindbrerg Blvd., St. Louis

Missouri Wild Apothecary LLC, 1120 Technology Dr., O'Fallon

BBMO 1 LLC, 17409 Chesterfield Airport Rd., Chesterfield

Grassroots OpCo MO LLC, 15230 Manchester Rd., Ballwin

LSL Management LLC, 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Fenton

Missouri Health & Wellness LLC, 10 Franklin Ave., Washington

Nirvana Bliss III LLC, 3 Walters Place, House Springs

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 104 Hospital Drive, St. Peters

Blue Sky Health & Wellness LLC, 1197 Bryan Rd., O'Fallon

GRD TROY LLC, 109 N. Lincoln Dr., Troy

V3 MO Vending 1 LLC, 1172 W. Terra Ln., O'Fallon

New Growth Horizon LLC, 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton

LSL Management LLC, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters

Mint MO 4 LLC, 150 Mid Rivers Mall Cir., St. Peters



For the full list of locations click here.

