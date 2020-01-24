ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released its list of 192 approved medical marijuana dispensary facilities, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area.
The total is broken down by congressional district, with 24 facilities approved for each district. Missouri has eight congressional districts, three of which touch the St. Louis region.
“Dispensary facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the user account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the primary contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application,” the DHSS said in a release.
A full list of approved applicants in the St. Louis region is below:
- VMO-Ops Inc., 3420 Iowa Ave., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical LLC, 6036 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis
- GF Wellness S. Grand LLC, 3737 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis
- COMO HEALTH LLC, 11088 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant
- FP4-Broadway LLC, 8542 N. Broadway, St. Louis
- Agri-Genesis LLC, 6407 Michigan Ave., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical LLC, 2734 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis
- FP2-Natural Bridge LLC, 4451 Brown Rd., Berkeley
- Heya St. Ann Retail II LLC, 10417 Saint Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann
- TCAppliCO LLC, 3230 Parker Rd., Florissant
- V3 Mo Vending 2 LLC, 7766 N. Lindberg Blvd., Hazelwood
- COMO HEALTH LLC, 5501 Chippewa St., St. Louis
- 6662 Delmar SL LLC, 6662 Delmar Blvd., Suite A, University City
- BeLeaf Medical LLC, 1315 Cherokee St., St. Louis
- GF Wellness Franz Park LLC, 6660 Manchester Ave., St. Louis
- Holistic Missouri LLC, 20 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis
- Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 5870 Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis
- VMO-Ops Inc., 2001 Olive St., St. Louis
- Occidental Group Inc., 7555 Olive Blvd., University City
- FP1-S Florissant LLC, 517 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson
- Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 2732 Cherokee St., St. Louis
- Approved Robust Missouri Dispensary 3 LLC, 444 Howdershell Rd., Florissant
- Jais LLC, 10812 Saint Charles Rock Rd, St. Ann
- Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 1463 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis
- BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO LLC, Phoenix Parkway & Technology Drive, O'Fallon
- Nirvana Bliss V LLC, 15396-15398 Manchester Rd., Ellisville
- TC AppliCo LLC, 3739 S. Lindberg Blvd., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical LLC, 16075 Manchester Rd., Ellisville
- Nirvana Bliss II LLC, 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin
- TC AppliCo LLC, 453 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur
- TC AppliCo LLC, 76 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Eureka
- JG Missouri LLC, 2093 Smizer Station Rd., Valley Park
- Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 15654 Manchester Rd., Ellisville
- Captiva Healing LLC, 9933 Watson Rd., St. Louis
- Nature's Med MO LLC, 234 Kingston Dr., St. Louis
- GF Wellness St. Peters LLC, 3004 S. Saint Peters Parkway, St. Peters
- QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Dr., St. Charles
- QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, 10425 Watson Rd., St. Louis
- New Growth Horizon LLC, 7417 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
- JG Missouri LLC, 914 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton
- V3 MO Vending 7 LLC, 11062 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur
- Organic Remedies MO Inc., 354 Skinker Lane, Fenton
- COMO HEALTH LLC, 839 Meramec Station Rd., Valley Park
- VG S. Lindbergh LLC, 5511 S. Lindbrerg Blvd., St. Louis
- Missouri Wild Apothecary LLC, 1120 Technology Dr., O'Fallon
- BBMO 1 LLC, 17409 Chesterfield Airport Rd., Chesterfield
- Grassroots OpCo MO LLC, 15230 Manchester Rd., Ballwin
- LSL Management LLC, 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Fenton
- Missouri Health & Wellness LLC, 10 Franklin Ave., Washington
- Nirvana Bliss III LLC, 3 Walters Place, House Springs
- BeLeaf Medical LLC, 104 Hospital Drive, St. Peters
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness LLC, 1197 Bryan Rd., O'Fallon
- GRD TROY LLC, 109 N. Lincoln Dr., Troy
- V3 MO Vending 1 LLC, 1172 W. Terra Ln., O'Fallon
- New Growth Horizon LLC, 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton
- LSL Management LLC, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters
- Mint MO 4 LLC, 150 Mid Rivers Mall Cir., St. Peters
For the full list of locations click here.
