State approves new marijuana processing plant in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A 65,000-square-foot marijuana processing plant near Washington, Missouri, has been completed and received state approval to begin production of a range of medical cannabis concentrates.

The MidWest Roots plant is located in Franklin County near the water treatment plant along the Missouri River and was renovated at a cost of "several million dollars," owner Chris Klein told the Business Journal. He said he received state approval Tuesday.

The general contractor was Bozich Construction in St. Louis, and most of the equipment was supplied by Scientific Solutions Inc. of San Diego. "MidWest Roots has selected the best equipment available in order to produce the purest medicinal cannabis products in a safe and hygienic facility," Scientific Solutions CEO John Cantril said in a release. "The attention to detail is far above average and may be the best lab we have ever equipped."

Klein, president and chief operating officer of Supplement Superstores, said he plans to employ at least 20 people and chose the Washington area because of his familiarity with it as a result of a store he and his partner own and operate there. "We've seen our store and the community grow," he said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the medical marijuana program, awarded 86 manufacturing licenses, 60 cultivation or growing licenses, and 192 dispensary licenses in the state.

