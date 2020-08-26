Local marketing services company furloughs another 49 workers

The furloughs, all at its Fenton headquarters, began Friday and are expected to be temporary

ST. LOUIS — Maritz, the Fenton-based marketing services company, is furloughing another 49 workers as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

The furloughs, all at its Fenton headquarters, began Friday and are expected to be temporary, according to an Aug. 19 notice the company filed with the state under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act). "...But if current conditions persist or worsen, which Maritz has no way of predicting, there is a possibility that the temporary layoff will become permanent," the notice stated.

This was in addition to Maritz's notice earlier this month that it will lay off 475 employees who had been on temporary leave, citing an extended environment of government health orders hurting travel demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those layoffs are slated to begin in October and end in February, according to the company's Aug. 12 notice to the state.

In its Aug. 19 letter to the state of Missouri and St. Louis County, the company said it had experienced a "dramatic downturn" in its business, which "relies on large group events and travel."

Click here for the full story.