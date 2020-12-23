Mathews-Dickey, Boys & Girls Clubs to merge

The combined organization will be one of the region’s largest youth development agencies, annually serving over 10,800 children and teens

ST. LOUIS — Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club will join Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL), effective Jan. 1, the organizations announced.

The boards and staffs of both organizations have for years been exploring ways to collaborate to serve more youth, officials said last week in announcing the change to their supporters. The combination agreement calls for members of the Mathews-Dickey board to join the BGCSTL board, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.

The combined organization will be one of the region’s largest youth development agencies, annually serving over 10,800 children and teens, according to the organizations.

The current president of BGCSTL, Flint Fowler, will lead the combined organization under the name Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, according to the spokeswoman. Fowler has led BGCSTL since 1996. Mathews-Dickey will keep its name and become a club within the BGCSTL family of clubs.

BGCSTL, based at 2901 N. Grand Blvd., and founded in 1967 as Herbert Hoover Boys Club, provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth in the St. Louis area at 12 locations. It also operates the Mentor St. Louis, a school-based mentoring program for elementary students, and St. Louis Internship programs. In October, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis announced it was merging with Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, which has two locations in Illinois.

Founded in 1960 by Martin Luther Mathews and Hubert “Dickey” Ballentine, Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club is a nonprofit membership organization providing educational, recreational and sports programs and support services to children and young men and women. as well as workforce development and cultural enrichment.

Officials said the partnership between BGCSTL and Mathews-Dickey will "strengthen the organizations, influence the lives of more children and families, and provide more youth access to low-cost, life changing programs and services."

Click here for the full story.