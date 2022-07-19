St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pitches $40M in federal funds to 'reduce traffic violence'

The move follows high-profile traffic deaths that have sparked outrage and calls for increased enforcement to combat reckless driving.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday she proposes spending at least $40 million in federal COVID aid on measures aimed at reducing traffic violence in the city.

Jones laid out her thinking in a Riverfront Times op-ed, writing that although aldermen are currently responsible for determining infrastructure needs in their wards, "when people do not feel safe traveling on our roads, it's clear the current fragmented system isn't working."

"St. Louis needs a mobility and transportation master plan that takes our entire city into account to coordinate broader work while helping us access federal grants we currently cannot," Jones wrote. "While the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has increased traffic enforcement especially in high-crash areas, we need structural change on how our city cares for our streets..."