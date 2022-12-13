St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

McBride's new development, called St. Andrews Meadows, is located in Union near Highway 50 and St. Andrews Drive.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County.

An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.

McBride's new development, called St. Andrews Meadows, is located near Highway 50 and St. Andrews Drive, adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park.

The new development will have 152 total home sites in two "villages," both set to launch in February 2023.