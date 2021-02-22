McBride Homes plots $33M development in Manchester

The development will offer floor plans that include two-story, 1.5-story and ranch-style homes that range between 1,570 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet

ST. LOUIS — A McBride Homes joint venture has plans to begin construction later this year on a new $33 million, 60-home development in West St. Louis County.

Elite Development Services, a joint venture of McBride and J.H. Berra Construction Co., plans to build the development in Manchester at a 19.77-acre site near Highway 141 and Manchester Road. The city of Manchester last month approved a rezoning of the tract of land to allow for the single-family home community.

“We are excited to be back in the City of Manchester bringing new homes to the Parkway School District,” said John Eilermann Jr., CEO and Chairman of McBride Homes. “There is a lot of pent-up demand in the area for new and modern housing, and we are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting development.”

Elite Development plans to begin construction on the project, called the Arbors at the Highlands, in late 2021. The development will offer floor plans that include two-story, 1.5-story and ranch-style homes that range between 1,570 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet in size. Homes will be priced between the upper $400,000s and $700,000s.

The single-family project marks a shift from McBride’s initial plans for the property. It originally targeted the land for a 250-unit apartment project, which became the subject of a legal dispute between the city and the developer over the land’s zoning. McBride said Thursday it worked with the city to switch to a single-family development because of the “large demand for luxury single-family homes'' in the area.