McBride Homes plans 26 townhomes on The Hill

The Chesterfield-based builder said the development would take place at 5010 Daggett Avenue, and would open in June.

ST. LOUIS — Homebuilder McBride Homes said Thursday that it plans to construct 26 townhomes on The Hill, near where it already constructed 58 single-family houses.

The Chesterfield-based builder said the development would take place at 5010 Daggett Ave. It bought the property in March. The seller was developer Draper and Kramer, which added the nearby Moda at The Hill apartment complex. The city records didn't yet include a sale price.

McBride said the new community, featuring townhomes with brick fronts and rear entry garages, would open in June. Each home will be three stories, featuring two bedrooms, one bath and a one-car garage.

Pricing will start in the low $300,000s, said a McBride spokeswoman.

La Collina is the name McBride uses for the new townhome development, next to Moda, as well as its earlier single-family home project.

Click here to read more of the story from the St. Louis Business Journal.