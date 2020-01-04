ST. LOUIS — Some McDonald's workers in St. Louis, Tampa and Memphis have gone on strike to protest unsafe working conditions, pay cuts and lost hours.

More than 100 workers across the three cities have walked off the job or waged stay-at-home strikes, according to a news release. While McDonald's U.S. locations have closed their dining areas, the stores are still serving customers via drive-thru, take-out and the company's McDelivery service.

Some McDonald's workers in Tampa kicked off the strike on Tuesday, alleging the company would not allow them to wear face masks. The walkout was reported on Twitter by Fight for $15, a global movement that advocates for workers' rights and a $15 minimum wage. The group has created a petition demanding that McDonald's provide paid sick leave for all workers, among other COVID-19 related demands.

Show Me $15, a fast food workers movement in the South and Midwest, announced that other McDonald's workers in Memphis and St. Louis have joined the strike.

“The workers at my store are already working paycheck to paycheck, and now we're being given even fewer hours than ever before or being pulled off the schedule entirely,” said St. Louis McDonald’s worker Bettie Douglas in the news release. “Rent is coming up and the bills need to get paid — this is urgent. We can't afford to go on like this, but McDonald's refuses to look out for us and our wellbeing.”

Earlier this month, McDonald's workers protested working conditions in San Jose, Los Angeles and Cicero, Illinois. North Carolina fast food and retail workers launched a digital strike line on Friday.

