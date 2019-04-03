ST CHARLES, Mo. — Sweden-based Elekta, a device company that manufactures, sells, and services cancer treatment solutions, will relocate one of its product supply and support centers from Maryland Heights to a Streets of St. Charles development.

Elekta will occupy 40,000 square feet on the second and third floors of 1450 Beale Street with 100 employees, according to owner and property manager Cullinan Properties. The building is currently under construction and has plans to open late this spring. Last April, officials said the building would cost in excess of $7.5 million.

"Our employees are our most important asset at Elekta, and to that end we selected an office location in St. Louis that would reflect that commitment and provide them with a working environment conducive to higher levels of engagement and productivity," Garth Andrews, senior vice president of global engineering at Elekta, said in a statement. "The new facility offers a vibrant environment to live, work and play in a diverse and stimulating urban-like setting."

Elekta is a leader in precision radiation medicine, officials said. The company has nearly 4,000 employees worldwide. Its St. Louis office is where Elekta's treatment planning software is developed.

