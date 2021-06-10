Feel State opening two medical marijuana dispensaries in Missouri, including one in St. Louis area

Several dispensaries have opened in recent weeks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Feel State, a privately held St. Louis-based company, is opening medical marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The St. Louis dispensary opened this month at 444 Howdershell Road in Florissant and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Florissant community and are so grateful that everyone has been so welcoming,” dispensary co-owner Tyler Hannegan said. “Our goal is to ensure that we really connect with the community and know that our mission of treating everyone that walks through our doors with the utmost respect aligns very well with that of the Feel State brand.”

Feel State also is preparing to open a dispensary in the 18th and Vine district of Kansas City in the coming weeks, said David Melnick, a co-founder of Feel State.

Feel State is sponsoring a public outdoor block party at the Florissant store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with giveaways, food, music and displays by more than a dozen medical marijuana-related and wellness vendors.

Several dispensaries have opened in recent weeks in St. Louis, including Terrabis and North dispensaries, which each opened their second medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 192 medical marijuana dispensaries, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area.

