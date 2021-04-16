Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Fenton and Festus, with more on the way

They are the latest in a string of dispensaries that have opened recently or are planned in the St. Louis area

FESTUS, Mo. — Two additional medical marijuana dispensaries have opened in the St. Louis area, with more preparing to open.

Star Buds Dispensary has opened at 1168 W. Gannon Drive in Festus, and Kind Goods opened at 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle in Fenton. North Dispensary is scheduled to open May 29 at 1709 Highway Z in Pevely.

Investment costs for the dispensaries were not provided.

They are the latest in a string of dispensaries that have opened recently or are planned in the St. Louis area.

North is scheduled to open another dispensary in Hillsboro in June; Star Buds has one scheduled to open this summer in University City; and Kind Goods has dispensaries planned this summer in Manchester and St. Peters, the companies said.

Earlier this month, C3 Industries, a multistate cannabis operator based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, opened High Profile marijuana dispensary in St. Charles. Terrabis, another multistate operator, opened a dispensary in O'Fallon, Missouri, earlier this month, the first of five it plans for the state.

Two dispensaries opened in April in St. Louis: Jane Dispensary in the Delmar Loop and Swade Cannabis in The Grove.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 192 medical marijuana dispensaries, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area. The total is broken down by congressional district, with 24 facilities approved for each district. Missouri has eight congressional districts, three of which touch the St. Louis region.

