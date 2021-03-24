Another medical marijuana dispensary opens in St. Louis, this one in the Loop

Several other dispensaries have opened in recent weeks in St. Louis, including Feel Good, Terrabis and North dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — BeLeaf Medical’s Swade Cannabis retail brand has opened its fourth St. Louis location, in a former church at 6166 Delmar Blvd. in The Delmar Loop.

Swade already had medical marijuana dispensaries in The Grove, St. Peters and Ellisville. A fifth Swade store is scheduled to open July 29 on Cherokee Street in St. Louis.

“Education is so important – we understand that there are many questions and much confusion around medical cannabis and we are focused on delivering an exceptional experience and will provide patients with the highest quality of medical marijuana in the state,” said Tom Muzzey, CEO of Beleaf Medical. “Patients deserve easy, convenient access to the life-changing medicines that improve their lives and we are honored to be able to provide this with medical cannabis and education in The Delmar Loop no less.”

Several other dispensaries have opened in recent weeks in St. Louis, including Feel Good, Terrabis and North dispensaries.

Based in Earth City, BeLeaf operates medical marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facilities, as well as dispensaries. It also has partnered with Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies in the development of the school's cannabis science and operations program and with Arch Apparel to sell a line of marijuana-themed apparel.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 192 medical marijuana dispensaries, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area.