This is the second installment in our "Public Paychecks" series. The series examines the top-earning people and professions in various industries and government agencies in St. Louis and Missouri.

For a lucrative health care job, it pays to know something about business.

We looked at public paycheck records for the 265 highest-paid employees at St. Louis-based health systems and hospitals to figure out which individuals earn the most. Most of the 25 highest-paid people, who earn a combined $76 million per year, are not doctors. They have backgrounds in finance or business management, coupled with extensive work experience at health care organizations. Only one of the top 25 highest earners works solely in medicine. The rest are in management and, for most, the highest degree earned is a master's — sometimes even a bachelor's.

