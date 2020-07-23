Mercy breaks ground on cancer center addition

The addition will hold a proton therapy machine, the size and scope of which requires the new addition, officials said Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Mercy, one of the nation's largest health system's, recently broke ground on a building addition that will hold new cancer treatment equipment and services.

Earlier this month, Mercy began work on a new 17,000-square-foot addition at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center, which is located at 607 S. New Ballas Road. The addition will hold a proton therapy machine, the size and scope of which requires the new addition, officials said Tuesday.

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. is leading the project's construction, which is expected to last 18 months. The addition is expected to open in summer 2022.

“We have been following the technical advancements and clinical application of proton therapy for years,” Stephen Mackin, Mercy senior vice president and Mercy Hospital St. Louis president, said in a statement. “We decided now is the right time to move ahead because Mercy is committed to advancing patient care, we have top-notch clinical talent, and we have a growing volume of patients whom we know will benefit.”

In proton therapy, high-energy beams of protons are used to precisely deliver radiation to a tumor, which reduces or eliminates unwanted radiation exposure to surrounding tissue. It can potentially treat many types of cancer.

