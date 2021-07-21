Mercy opens new clinic in Ferguson

The facility serves adult, pediatric and women's health patients in its 5,500-square-foot space

FERGUSON, Mo. — Mercy has opened its new Mercy Clinic Primary Care and Women's Health facility in Ferguson at 9180 W. Florissant Ave., which is part of the previously announced Health & Homes WestFlo District.

The facility will begin serving adult, pediatric and women's health patients Monday in its 5,500-square-foot space. The new space will offer a nutrition center with an on-site nutritionist one day a week to assist community members with nutrition in disease management, as well as nutrition for wellness.

In addition, the care team at the Ferguson facility will include a licensed clinical social worker to ensure timely care in coordination with behavioral health providers, officials said. Parenting classes, smoking cessation and grief counseling services also will be offered.

Arial Collins will serve as the facility's community health worker. Collins will coordinate transportation for appointments, pharmacy assistance, as well as coordination with community organizations such as schools, food pantries and others. Dr. Nana Atsina will serve as the doctor on site at the facility.

Mercy Clinic Primary Care and Women's Health is still hiring for medical assistants and registered nurses at this location, officials said.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.