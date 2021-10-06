Mercy Hospital appoints Dr. David Meiners as new president

“David has dedicated more than five decades to Mercy as both a general surgeon and administrator." His first day in the new role is on Monday

ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital St. Louis has named a new president, a week after a previous leader was appointed president and CEO of the health system.

Dr. David Meiners is Mercy Hospital’s new president, effective Monday, according to a release. Former hospital president, Steve Mackin, was named incoming president and CEO of Mercy Oct. 6. He served in multiple roles as president of Mercy Hospital, as executive vice president of Mercy and president of its St. Louis community.

Meiners is the first physician to serve in the role and most recently was chief administrative officer for Mercy Clinic and surgery department chair in Mercy’s eastern Missouri region. Also, he previously served in system roles as clinical director of surgical services and as medical director of surgical specialties. Mercy officials said Meiners has been instrumental in the development of the new Mercy Ballas Multispecialty Building that is currently under construction at Ballas and Conway roads.

Meiners’ first job at Mercy was as an operating room surgical tech in 1970, where he learned from his uncle, Dr. Paul Meiners.

“David has dedicated more than five decades to Mercy as both a general surgeon and administrator,” Mackin said. “He’s respected as a physician and is an exceptional leader. He always has the best interest of patients, physicians, co-workers and the community at the heart of everything he does.”

Mackin takes over as president and CEO of the health system April 1.